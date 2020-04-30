He said PM has expressly directed to resolve all issues confronting industries in Ex-FATA districts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin says the government is committed to peace, progress and prosperity in ex-FATA districts under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Chairing a meeting with a delegation of representatives of industries from ex-FATA areas in Islamabad on Thursday, he said peace and prosperity in ex-FATA districts is imperative for the rest of the country.

The Finance Minister said as per vision of the Prime Minister, after merger of ex-FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the process for fast track development of ex-FATA districts is in full swing.

He said the Prime Minister has expressly directed to resolve all issues confronting industries in Ex-FATA districts. He said industries are vital for development of any area.