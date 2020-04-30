ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has said that the government is taking bold steps for improvement of agriculture sector leading to economic development.

He said that agricultural targets have been set for economic improvement as Pakistan being an agricultural country have potential of agri-growth.

He said provision of clean drinking water, pollution free atmosphere, sufficient and safe food are prime responsibility of the government.

He said the government is effectively dealing with the challenges being faced by the country regarding climate change. For this purpose, ten billion Tree Tsunami Program is being executed.