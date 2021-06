Price of the commodity has increased by Rs16 in just four days.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been increased Rs5 per kg on Tuesday.

After the increase, the price of LPG has jumped to Rs155 per kg. The price of domestic cylinder has reached Rs1829 and that of commercial cylinder Rs7037.