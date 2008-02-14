In-focus

Latest

Lead Story

Eight killed, 26 injured in firing on passenger bus in Chilas

Eight killed, 26 injured in firing on passenger bus in Chilas

Trending

Naseem Shah set to steam in for Islamabad United in PSL

Naseem Shah set to steam in for Islamabad United in PSL

Barrister Gohar believes in moving forward

Barrister Gohar believes in moving forward

Top Stories

Accept three points so that 'six points' do not return, warns MQM-P

Accept three points so that 'six points' do not return, warns MQM-P

At COP28, PM Kakar urges swift action on $100bn climate finance commitments

At COP28, PM Kakar urges swift action on $100bn climate finance commitments

Cipher case: Qureshi requests special court to summon President Alvi

Cipher case: Qureshi requests special court to summon President Alvi

Bilawal urges Nawaz to respect vote, says in 2023 someone else is being presented as an angel

Bilawal urges Nawaz to respect vote, says in 2023 someone else is being presented as an angel

In response to PTI letter, Supreme Court says chief justice can't be pressured

In response to PTI letter, Supreme Court says chief justice can't be pressured

IMF makes Pakistan set over Rs11,000bn revenue target for next fiscal year

IMF makes Pakistan set over Rs11,000bn revenue target for next fiscal year

Trending

Naseem Shah set to steam in for Islamabad United in PSL

Naseem Shah set to steam in for Islamabad United in PSL

Barrister Gohar believes in moving forward

Barrister Gohar believes in moving forward

Our Pick

Latest and Popular Videos

IMF All Conditions Accepted

IMF All Conditions Accepted

ATC orders to release Sanam Javed Khan

ATC orders to release Sanam Javed Khan

Cipher Case Update, Today Important Hearing

Cipher Case Update, Today Important Hearing

NAB filed a reference against Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi

NAB filed a reference against Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi

Afghan refugees!! Repatriation continues

Afghan refugees!! Repatriation continues

Cricket

PCB removes Salman Butt from selection committee after public backlash

PCB removes Salman Butt from selection committee after public backlash

Naseem Shah set to steam in for Islamabad United in PSL

Naseem Shah set to steam in for Islamabad United in PSL

Australia keep faith with Warner for first Pakistan Test

Australia keep faith with Warner for first Pakistan Test

Latest Shows

Dunya News
Dunya News
Dunya News
Dunya News

Pakistan

Accept three points so that 'six points' do not return, warns MQM-P

Accept three points so that 'six points' do not return, warns MQM-P

Read More

World

Renewed Gaza fighting stretches into second day after Israel-Hamas truce collapses

Renewed Gaza fighting stretches into second day after Israel-Hamas truce collapses

Read More

Health

China's respiratory illness rise due to known pathogens, official says

China's respiratory illness rise due to known pathogens, official says

Read More

Entertainment

Started my career as a support dancer: Kiran Haq

Started my career as a support dancer: Kiran Haq

Read More

Business

IMF makes Pakistan set over Rs11,000bn revenue target for next fiscal year

IMF makes Pakistan set over Rs11,000bn revenue target for next fiscal year

Read More

Crime

CTD arrests TTP commander, 14 others in swoop

CTD arrests TTP commander, 14 others in swoop

Read More

Sports

Messi leaves door open to 2026 World Cup

Messi leaves door open to 2026 World Cup

Read More

Technology

US to limit Chinese firms, battery parts from winning EV tax credits

US to limit Chinese firms, battery parts from winning EV tax credits

Read More

Weird

Skies in Mongolia mysteriously turn blood-red

Skies in Mongolia mysteriously turn blood-red

Read More

Dunya Blog

British the Brutish?

British the Brutish?

The Absurdity of Global Power Structures

The Absurdity of Global Power Structures

Battle of Narratives Compounding Gazans' Woes

Battle of Narratives Compounding Gazans' Woes

Transformation of Pakistan's Entertainment Industry

Transformation of Pakistan's Entertainment Industry