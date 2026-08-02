Turkiye, Iraq extend pipeline agreement

Summary The decades-old agreement on the pipeline carries Iraqi crude to Turkiye’s Mediterranean export terminal of Ceyhan, a key outlet for regional oil shipments
ISTANBUL (AFP) - Ankara and Baghdad on Saturday agreed to extend an oil pipeline agreement by one year, just days after a top-level visit by Iraqi Prime Ali al-Zaidi, officials on both sides said.
In a post on X, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the agreement was signed following a “productive meeting” in Ankara with Iraqi Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair.
Tarihî haftayı tarihî bir anlaşma ile tamamladık.— Alparslan Bayraktar (@aBayraktar1) August 1, 2026
Irak-Türkiye Ham Petrol Boru Hattı Anlaşması’nı 1 yıl süreyle uzatma konusunda mutabakata vardık, bugün de ilgili şirketlerimiz imzaları attı.
Bölgesel gelişmelerin enerji arz güvenliğini her zamankinden daha önemli hale… pic.twitter.com/jK7t4fp3by
Zaidi also hailed the deal in a post on X, describing it as “an important strategic milestone” which would involve “a minimum export capacity of 750,000 barrels per day”.
The decades-old agreement on the pipeline — which carries Iraqi crude to Turkiye’s Mediterranean export terminal of Ceyhan, a key outlet for regional oil shipments — had expired on Monday.
“While our efforts continue toward a new long-term agreement for this pipeline.. we have implemented this transit arrangement covering a daily capacity of 750,000 barrels,” Bayraktar wrote.
Zaidi said Iraqi and Turkish companies would begin implementing the agreement while the two governments would push ahead with efforts “to finalise a comprehensive framework agreement covering the oil, electricity, and water resources sectors”. The Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has a maximum capacity of about 1.5 million barrels per day.