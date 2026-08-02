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Turkiye, Iraq extend pipeline agreement

Turkiye, Iraq extend pipeline agreement
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Summary The decades-old agreement on the pipeline carries Iraqi crude to Turkiye’s Mediterranean export terminal of Ceyhan, a key outlet for regional oil shipments

ISTANBUL (AFP) - Ankara and Baghdad on Saturday agreed to extend an oil pipeline agreement by one year, just days after a top-level visit by Iraqi Prime Ali al-Zaidi, officials on both sides said.

In a post on X, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayra­ktar said the agreement was signed following a “productive meeting” in Ankara with Iraqi Oil Minister Bassem Moham­med Khudair.

Zaidi also hailed the deal in a post on X, describing it as “an important strategic milestone” which would involve “a minimum export capacity of 750,000 barrels per day”.

The decades-old agreement on the pipeline — which carries Iraqi crude to Turkiye’s Mediterranean export terminal of Ceyhan, a key outlet for regional oil shipments — had expired on Monday.

“While our efforts continue toward a new long-term agreement for this pipeline.. we have implemented this transit arrangement covering a daily capacity of 750,000 barrels,” Bayraktar wrote.

Zaidi said Iraqi and Turkish companies would begin implementing the agreement while the two governments would push ahead with efforts “to fi­­nalise a comprehensive framework agreement covering the oil, electricity, and water resources sectors”. The Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has a maximum capacity of about 1.5 million barrels per day.
 

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