Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Helicopter crash in Argentina kills seven

Helicopter crash in Argentina kills seven
Updated on

Summary The helicopter had been heading for the neighboring La Rioja province to help control a forest fire there

(AFP) - Seven people died when a firefighting helicopter in Argentina's western San Juan province crashed on Wednesday, a local official said.

The Bell 412 aircraft was used to combat forest fires in San Juan's Ischigualasto natural park.

"With profound sorrow we received the news of the helicopter accident that occurred in our province, in which seven people sadly lost their lives," San Juan Governor Marcelo Orrego wrote on X.

Fatalities included firefighters, police officers and civil protection personnel, he said.

The helicopter lost contact with base on Wednesday morning, emergency services said.

It had been heading for the neighboring La Rioja province to help control a forest fire there, according to a statement, which added that the causes of the accident were under investigation.
 

Browse Topics
International

Related News

China warns of retaliation if US sticks with robot ban
US military carries out 'heavy wave' of retaliatory strikes on Iran for attack on bases
Pakistan airspace closure costs air India $2.3bn, report says
Japan's earthquake leaves communities thirsting for water and relief from heat
Featured

Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls