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Chile storms kill three, displace hundreds as heaviest rains expected

Chile storms kill three, displace hundreds as heaviest rains expected
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Summary The three ⁠dead include a worker clearing a road in the southern town of Negrete

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Heavy rains sweeping central and southern Chile have left three people dead in addition to power cuts, multiple floods and road closures, authorities said Friday.

President Jose Antonio Kast traveled to the Biobio region, one of the hardest-hit areas, as the storm system brought strong wind gusts and torrential rain across much of the country.

The three ⁠dead include a worker clearing a road in the southern town of Negrete, a person who fell while cleaning a roof in Temuco, and another person who suffered an electric shock in the capital, the government said.

Friday is expected to bring the heaviest rainfall yet to the central zone, according to authorities.

The director of Senapred, the ⁠government agency responsible for managing emergency responses, Alicia Cebrian, added that seven people so far have been injured, 79 affected, 466 sheltered and 158 isolated, mainly in the Coquimbo region due ⁠to rising water levels.

Around 257,000 customers lost power, mainly in the south.

Chile's northern mining zone, home to most of the country's copper ⁠and lithium extraction, was not affected by the storm.

Copper mines in the center-south of Chile were operating normally under ⁠standard winter contingency plans, which include temporary work stoppages when weather conditions deteriorate.

Meanwhile, schools suspended classes on Friday.

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