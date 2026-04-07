US military says more than 13,000 'targets struck' in war on Iran

(Dunya News) - US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for US military operations in the Middle East and is leading the attacks on Iran, said its forces have attacked more than 13,000 Iranian targets.

In a post shared on social media, CENTCOM also said that more than 155 Iranian vessels have been damaged or destroyed, noting that US nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines are taking part in Operation Epic Fury, as well as a fleet of aircraft ranging from F-35 stealth fighter jets to B-52 bombers.

