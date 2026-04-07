Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

US military says more than 13,000 'targets struck' in war on Iran

US military says more than 13,000 'targets struck' in war on Iran
Updated on

Summary CENTCOM said that more than 155 Iranian vessels have been damaged or destroyed so far.

(Dunya News) - US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for US military operations in the Middle East and is leading the attacks on Iran, said its forces have attacked more than 13,000 Iranian targets.

In a post shared on social media, CENTCOM also said that more than 155 Iranian vessels have been damaged or destroyed, noting that US nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines are taking part in Operation Epic Fury, as well as a fleet of aircraft ranging from F-35 stealth fighter jets to B-52 bombers.
 

Browse Topics
Iran-US-Israel war

Related News

UN expected to vote on watered-down Hormuz resolution today
Trump ramps up threats to devastate Iran as he touts rescue mission
Iran defiant as deadline looms for Trump threat to infrastructure
EU says strikes on civilian infrastructure 'illegal' as nuclear fears mount
Featured

Punjab govt announces free transport in 17 districts to boost public relief

Artemis II moon crew breaks record for distance from earth

Oil prices extend gains as Trump sharpens rhetoric on Iran

Modi's Israel tilt linked to Epstein network, claims NYT

Iran struck US forces relocated on Kuwait's Bubiyan island, military spokesperson says