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G7 foreign ministers demand an end to attacks on civilians in Iran war

G7 foreign ministers demand an end to attacks on civilians in Iran war
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Summary The G7 members are the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and ⁠Japan, along with the European Union

PARIS (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of the G7 group of nations called on Friday for an immediate stop to attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Iran war.

In a joint statement agreed on the second day of a G7 meeting in France - this year's ⁠host country - the ministers said they had underscored the importance of minimising the impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilian populations and critical infrastructure.

Also Read: G7 allies meet against backdrop of wars in Ukraine and Iran, with unpredictable US

"We focused on the value of diverse partnerships, coordination, and supporting initiatives, including to mitigate global economic shocks such as ⁠disruptions to economic, energy, fertilizer and commercial supply chains, which have direct impacts on our citizens," they said in the statement seen by ⁠Reuters.

The ministers also reiterated the need to restore safe and toll-free freedom of navigation in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz.

The G7 members are the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and ⁠Japan, along with the European Union.

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