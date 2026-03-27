G7 foreign ministers demand an end to attacks on civilians in Iran war

PARIS (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of the G7 group of nations called on Friday for an immediate stop to attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Iran war.

In a joint statement agreed on the second day of a G7 meeting in France - this year's ⁠host country - the ministers said they had underscored the importance of minimising the impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilian populations and critical infrastructure.

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"We focused on the value of diverse partnerships, coordination, and supporting initiatives, including to mitigate global economic shocks such as ⁠disruptions to economic, energy, fertilizer and commercial supply chains, which have direct impacts on our citizens," they said in the statement seen by ⁠Reuters.

The ministers also reiterated the need to restore safe and toll-free freedom of navigation in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz.

The G7 members are the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and ⁠Japan, along with the European Union.