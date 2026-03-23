Colombian military plane involved in accident had 110 soldiers onboard, media reports

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia's defense ministry said on Monday a Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 plane was involved in an accident in ​the south of the country, with local outlet BluRadio reporting 110 soldiers ‌were traveling on board.

Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said the accident happened as the plane was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, deep in Colombia's southern Amazon region on the border with ​Peru, as it transported troops.

"The exact number of victims and the causes ​of the crash have not yet been determined," he said.

BluRadio ⁠cited authorities as saying 110 soldiers were on board, and the crash took ​place just 3 km (2 miles) from an urban center.

US defense company Lockheed Martin did ​not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I hope there are no fatalities in this horrific accident that should never have happened," President Gustavo Petro said in a post on ​X, in which he criticised bureaucratic obstacles for delaying his plans to modernise ​the military.

"I will grant no further delays; it is the lives of our young people that ‌are ⁠at stake," he said. "If civilian or military administrative officials are not up to this challenge, they must be removed."

Hercules C-130 planes were first launched in the 1950s and Colombia acquired its first models in the late 1960s. It has more ​recently modernized some ​older C-130s with ⁠newer models sent from the US under a law that allows for the transfer of used or surplus military equipment.

Details ​of the plane involved in the accident were not immediately ​available.

At the ⁠end of February, another Hercules C-130 belonging to the Bolivian Air Force crashed in the populous city of El Alto, barely missing a residential block.

More than 20 people died ⁠and ​another 30 were injured, and banknotes from the plane's ​cargo scattered around the city, prompting clashes between residents and security forces.