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Iran closes all doors to talks with US, says Abbas Araghchi

Iran closes all doors to talks with US, says Abbas Araghchi
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Summary Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Iran has shut all channels of negotiation with the United States. He accused Washington of past deception under the guise of diplomacy and stated

TEHRAN (Dunya News) — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared that Iran has completely closed all avenues for negotiations with the United States, citing deep mistrust and past experiences.

In his statement, Araghchi said that the United States had previously misled Iran during diplomatic engagements, describing those efforts as a “worst form of deception” carried out in the name of negotiations. He noted that these experiences have significantly damaged trust between the two countries.

He further said that ongoing regional conflict has effectively ended any possibility of diplomacy, leaving no room for renewed talks.

Araghchi also criticized US assurances, including promises of non-aggression, calling them misleading and a “bitter experience” for Iran. He stressed that, given these circumstances, there is no longer any basis for trusting the United States.

The remarks highlight the growing strain in relations between Tehran and Washington, with analysts warning that the lack of dialogue could further escalate tensions in the region and reduce chances of diplomatic resolution.

 

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