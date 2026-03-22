Iran warns of 'decisive response' to threats, signals possible Hormuz closure

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a strong warning in response to what he described as “reckless statements and irresponsible threats” against Iran, saying the country is prepared to respond decisively.

In an official message, Pezeshkian said that repeated threats to eliminate Iran or “wipe it off the map” demonstrate the frustration of its adversaries, particularly the United States. He emphasized that such language would not weaken Iran, but instead reinforce national unity and resilience.

“The enemy’s threats make us stronger and more united,” he said, adding that Iran would not remain passive in the face of escalating rhetoric.

The Iranian president also issued a strategic warning regarding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime routes for oil transportation. He stated that if Iran comes under military attack, the strait would be closed to aggressor nations, while remaining open to friendly countries.

The Strait of Hormuz carries a significant portion of the world’s oil exports, making it a vital chokepoint in global energy supply chains. Any disruption could have far-reaching consequences for international markets, including potential spikes in oil prices and increased geopolitical instability.

Pezeshkian’s remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, especially between Iran and the United States. Analysts warn that continued escalation could further destabilize the region and impact the global economy.