US-Israel airstrike hits Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, Tehran reports no radiation leak

TEHRAN (Web Desk) – Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization has confirmed that the country’s key nuclear facility at Natanz was struck in a joint airstrike by the United States and Israel on Saturday, marking a fresh escalation in ongoing regional tensions.

In a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency, the organisation said the Natanz enrichment complex was targeted earlier in the day, describing the operation as a “criminal attack” carried out by Washington and what it referred to as the “usurping Zionist regime”.

Despite the strike, Iranian authorities stated that there had been no leakage of radioactive materials from the site. Officials added that residents in surrounding areas faced no immediate danger, with safety conditions remaining stable following the attack.

The Natanz facility, widely regarded as Iran’s primary uranium enrichment site, is located approximately 220 kilometres southeast of Tehran. It has long been at the centre of international scrutiny over Iran’s nuclear programme and has previously been targeted during periods of heightened conflict.

Saturday’s strike comes after the facility sustained damage during the first week of hostilities in the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025. Satellite imagery from that period indicated that several buildings within the complex had been hit, although the full extent of the damage was not publicly disclosed.