Western allies push back on Trump call for NATO help to reopen Hormuz

Summary NATO allies and other Western nations pushed back Monday on US President Donald Trump's demand that military alliance members help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

LONDON (AFP) – NATO allies and other Western nations pushed back Monday on US President Donald Trump's demand that military alliance members help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the critical conduit for crude oil Iran has effectively closed.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said London was working with allies to craft a "viable" plan to reopen the strategic waterway but ruled out a NATO mission, while Berlin insisted it "has been clear at all times that this war is not a matter for NATO".

"There was never a joint decision on whether to intervene. That is why the question of how Germany might contribute militarily does not arise. We will not do so," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Poland, Spain, Greece and Sweden were among the other European nations to distance themselves from any military involvement in the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of Trump's call.

Japan and Australia voiced similar sentiments earlier Monday, with Canberra saying it would not be sending a navy ship to the Strait of Hormuz.

TRUMP: SHOW 'ENTHUSIASM'

Trump over the weekend called on countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea and Britain to send warships to escort tankers through the strait, warning refusing would be "very bad for the future of NATO".

And he stepped up pressure again on Monday saying he expected Britain and France to help secure shipping in the key waterway, and criticising US allies for their lukewarm response.

"We strongly encourage the other nations to get involved with us and get involved quickly and with great enthusiasm," he said, adding he believed Britain would get involved in a Hormuz mission.

Oil prices jumped after the strait was closed and remained on Monday above $100 per barrel as the Iran war moved into a third week.

The volatility further underlined the importance of ensuring safe passage for tankers through the vital transport route.

Starmer, who had faced stinging criticism from Trump over Britain's refusal to join the US and Israel in offensive attacks on Iran, told reporters he had discussed the waterway with the US leader Sunday.

"We're working with all of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom of navigation in the region as quickly as possible and ease the economic impacts," he said in Downing Street.

"Let me be clear: that won't be, and it's never been envisioned to be, a NATO mission," Starmer said, while also stressing Britain "will not be drawn into the wider war.

"That'll have to be an alliance of partners," he added of any Strait of Hormuz mission.

'DIFFICULT'

A NATO official noted that members "have already stepped up to provide additional security in the Mediterranean".

"We are aware that individual allies are talking with the US and others on what more they might do, including in the context of security in the Strait of Hormuz," the official told AFP.

Following Trump's demand for military support, some European countries sought to appear open-minded while remaining non-committal.

"We did not want this war. From day one, we have called for de-escalation," Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Danish media in Brussels before an EU foreign ministers' meeting.

"That said, I believe we need to keep an open mind and look at how we can contribute," he said, describing the situation as "very, very serious".

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten told the country's ANP press agency that it would be "very difficult to launch a successful mission there in the short-term".

