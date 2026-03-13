UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return

Summary UAE offers special extension until March 31, 2026 for foreign residents with expired visas abroad, allowing them to restore legal status and complete immigration procedures

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have provided a special grace period until March 31, 2026 for foreign residents whose residence visas have expired while they were outside the country, allowing them to return to the UAE.

According to Emirati media reports, the move aims to give affected individuals an opportunity to restore their legal status and complete travel formalities in an organized manner.

The reports stated that during this period, returning residents may receive leniency regarding certain financial fines and administrative restrictions, though this will depend on the nature of each case and applicable regulations.

Authorities emphasized that legal status can only be restored after completing immigration procedures and submitting the required documents.

The statement noted that this facility is particularly important for residents who, due to various reasons, were unable to return on time or renew their visas.

Officials advised citizens and foreign residents to clarify their legal status within the specified period in accordance with government guidelines to avoid future difficulties.

Relevant authorities said the situation is being continuously monitored and additional guidance may be issued if needed.

Officials also confirmed that the immigration system is being managed in an organized manner to ensure compliance with residency laws.