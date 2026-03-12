Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Iranian media says Khamenei's wife alive after US-Israel strike

Updated on

Summary Iranian media says Ali Khamenei’s wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh survived the US-Israel strike on Iran, rejecting earlier reports that she had died from injuries.

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iranian media has reported that the wife of Ali Khamenei, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, is alive, dismissing earlier reports claiming she had died following recent attacks on Iran.

According to Iranian media outlets, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has confirmed the information attributed to Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh.

Earlier reports had emerged after the US–Israel strike on Iran on February 28, claiming that Ali Khamenei had been killed along with members of his family. Later, on March 2, further reports circulated stating that his wife, who was injured in the attack, had also died of her wounds.

However, Iranian media has now denied those claims, stating that Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh was seriously injured in the attack but did not die.


 

