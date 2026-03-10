Vietnam urges people to work from home to save fuel as Iran war disrupts supplies

Vietnam has been among the countries hardest hit by fuel disruptions since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began.

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's trade ministry has called on local businesses to encourage their employees to work from home as part of efforts to save on fuel amid supply disruptions and price surges triggered by the Iran war.

Vietnam has been among the countries hardest hit by fuel disruptions since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began, being heavily reliant on energy imports ⁠from the Middle East, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, citing a report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.