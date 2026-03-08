Explosion hits US embassy in Oslo, causing minor damage, thick smoke

Oslo police said the blast had occurred at the entry to the consular section.

OSLO (Reuters) - The US embassy in Oslo was hit by a loud explosion early on Sunday, causing minor damage but no injuries, Norwegian police said.

The blast was heard from the embassy compound in western Oslo at around 1am (0000 GMT), and smoke was seen rising from the area, eyewitnesses said.

"There was a very thick layer of smoke on the street," said Sebastian Toerstad, 18, a high school student who drove past the embassy at the time of the incident.

"There was some damage to the entrance," Toerstad told Reuters.

Two police technicians wearing white overalls were later seen working at the site.

No further explosive devices had been found in the area, police said.

"Investigations have been carried out at the scene with the aid of dogs, drones and a helicopter, searching for one or more potential perpetrators," the Oslo police department said in a statement.

The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

