Huge flames in Tehran after Israeli strikes on oil refineries

The Israeli military struck several Iranian fuel sites late on Saturday, sending huge balls of fire and smoke into the air.

(Web Desk) - The Israeli military struck several Iranian fuel sites late on Saturday, sending huge balls of fire and smoke into the air and rocking Tehran and the neighboring city of Karaj with explosions.

The attacks, seen in videos circulating on social media and verified by The New York Times, appeared to be the first on Iran’s energy infrastructure since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran last weekend. Until this weekend, the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign had been largely focused on ravaging Iran’s leadership and security services, and police stations, while also trying to eliminate its ability to produce and launch missiles and prevent Tehran from being able to produce nuclear weapons.

But Tehran is a sprawling metropolis of 10 million people, with densely packed neighborhoods, and as in many cities, residential, commercial and military structures are in proximity to one another. Iranian media and residents have reported widespread destruction to residential homes, shops, roads, water pipes and several hospitals and schools, located near targets sites.

Iran’s Ministry of Oil said in a statement that multiple oil storage depots in the provinces of Tehran and Alborz had been targeted.

The Israeli military confirmed in a statement that it struck several Iranian fuel sites late on Saturday, sending huge balls of fire and smoke into the air and rocking Tehran and the neighboring city of Karaj with explosions.

