Second Pakistani killed in UAE by falling debris amid Iran-US-Israel war

(Web Desk) – Authorities in Dubai have confirmed that a Pakistani driver was killed after debris from an aerial interception struck his vehicle in the Al Barsha area.

According to the Dubai Media Office, fragments from an intercepted aerial object fell onto the car during an air defence operation.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene, but the driver, identified as a Pakistani national, died from the impact.

The Pakistani embassy in the UAE has said its consulate in Dubai is in direct contact with local authorities to “assist” the family of a Pakistani national who lost his life due to falling debris after a missile was intercepted.

“Our Consulate General in Dubai is in direct contact with local authorities to assist the family and facilitate the repatriation process as quickly as possible,” the embassy said on X.

“In this hour of grief, we share in the family’s pain and offer our most sincere prayers,” it added.

The confirmation came as the United Arab Emirates faced aerial threats on Saturday, with air defence systems actively intercepting incoming missiles and drones.

Officials said the debris fell after a successful interception aimed at protecting the country’s airspace.

Earlier in the day, UAE air defence systems detected 16 ballistic missiles. Authorities said 15 were intercepted and destroyed, while one missile fell into the sea.

This is the second instance of a Pakistani national losing his life in an attack in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the ongoing war between Iran and the US and Israel.

