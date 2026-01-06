Tourists on remote Yemeni island stranded after Saudi, UAE rift

Air traffic at the island's main airport came to a halt as a deepening crisis between the UAE and Saudi Arabia translated into fresh conflict on Yemen's mainland

DUBAI (Reuters) – When the United Arab Emirates withdrew its troops from Yemen last week under a deadline from Saudi Arabia, it also left behind the remote Yemeni island of Socotra and the roughly 600 tourists who had flown in but could no longer fly out.

Air traffic at the island's main airport came to a halt as a deepening crisis between the UAE and Saudi Arabia translated into fresh conflict on Yemen's mainland, where the two Gulf powers now back opposing groups in the country's civil war.

“Nobody has any information and everyone just wants to go back to their normal lives," said Aurelija Krikstaponiene, a Lithuanian who travelled to Socotra over New Year's Eve.

She was meant to fly back to Abu Dhabi on Sunday, but now may find herself having to travel through Jeddah in Saudi Arabia instead, as Emirati control over the island wanes.

AN UNSINKABLE AIRCRAFT CARRIER

Socotra, which lies more than 300 km (186 miles) south of Yemen's coast, and until recently was mainly accessible by air via the UAE, has been a haven of tranquillity through the years of conflict on the mainland.

For tourists, it offers magical beaches and unique flora, such as its renowned Socotra dragon blood tree. It sits in the Gulf of Aden, alongside a shipping route leading to the Red Sea.

But Socotra came under effective UAE control in 2018 when Emirati military transport planes first landed on the island.

The tanks and troops that unloaded were part of the UAE's push to extend its sway over the region's waters, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait between the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

A major oil producer and business hub, the UAE has in the past decade pursued an assertive foreign policy, carving its own sphere of influence in the Middle East and beyond, often using its financial clout to serve its interests.

"Socotra functions like an unsinkable aircraft carrier sitting at the heart of the Bab al-Mandab system, in the middle of the trade corridor that links Europe, Asia and Africa," said Andreas Krieg, associate professor at King's College London.

"Even without firing a shot, an actor with reliable access to the island gains important leverage: to observe, to potentially intercept and project influence."

Less than eight years on, that plan is being derailed by the severest public rift the UAE has had with its fellow Gulf ally and oil-power Saudi Arabia.

The two Gulf countries have navigated many differences in the past, from geopolitcs to oil output, but this latest fallout has brought their disagreements out in the open.

SAUDI, EMIRATI RIFT OVER YEMEN REACHES FAR-OFF SOCOTRA

Saudi Arabia has been carrying out airstrikes to aid Yemeni government troops against UAE-backed southern separatists, the same ones who run Socotra.

UAE troops were not initially welcome when they first landed in 2018, with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government accusing Abu Dhabi of seizing the island's ports and airports.

But the UAE exerted control through the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) which now finds itself in direct confrontation with the Saudi-backed government forces on mainland Yemen. The STC seeks autonomy for southern Yemen, and ultimately independence, from the more heavily populated north.

The STC is still in control of the island today but the airport is no longer under Emirati control, two airport sources told Reuters. The facility remains shut.

Yemeni airlines said late on Monday it would operate a flight to Jeddah on January 7, a sure sign that control of the airport has shifted.

"On an island where air access often becomes the decisive gateway, influence over connectivity translates into influence over everything else, including security presence, local governance, and commercial life," Krieg said.

The UAE did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether all of its troops had left the island. One source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters the troops left last month.

Saudi Arabia's government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on control of the airport.

“We have a limited amount of cash, and most people will run out in two or three days," Maciej, a Polish tourist who is part of a group of 100 others, told Reuters.

"There are no payment terminals or ATMs here and bank transfers are also inoperable. Everything relies on cash. When it runs out, we'll be sleeping rough and relying on food aid from local residents," he said, adding that he was not warned about the probability of conflict when he booked his trip.

FROM SLEEPY ISLAND TO NICHE TOURISM

With the Emirati presence since 2018 came money poured into infrastructure projects through the Sheikh Khalifa Foundation humanitarian organisation, bringing electricity, safe water and cooking gas to Socotra.

The UAE also renovated the main airport, adding new buildings, two hangars and a modern navigation system for the control towers.

The once sleepy island turned into a niche tourist destination where travellers looking for terrain off the beaten track could book packages solely through Abu Dhabi to experience the island's beaches and wildlife.

Many did not factor in the risk of proximity to turmoil in Yemen, one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.

Socotra, which is closer to Somalia than it is to Yemen, had so far been isolated from the civil war that has ravaged the mainland for over 10 years.

But this latest flare-up may not spare its peace.

Still, Romanian Bianca Cus is trying to enjoy the remainder of her time on the island until a flight comes in.

"I am enjoying each day on the island, just as I did before we found out that we would be staying longer," she said.