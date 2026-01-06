Eyeing its own security, Europe muted as Trump ousts Maduro

European leaders have given a low-key response to US President Donald Trump's military intervention in Venezuela as they seek to avoid riling him on other critical issues.

After American troops captured strongman Nicolas Maduro in a jaw-dropping blitz on Caracas, leaders across the Atlantic largely refused to condemn a move seen by critics as trampling on Venezuela's sovereignty.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the operation legally "complex", and British premier Keir Starmer said it was a "fast-moving situation".

All stressed the need to uphold "international law" -- but no one was shedding tears for the toppling of Maduro, an ally of Russia who the EU viewed as illegitimate after disputed elections in 2024.

"These events create the opportunity for a democratic transition in Venezuela," EU spokeswoman Paula Pinho said on Monday, sidestepping commenting on Trump's insistence Washington will now run Venezuela.

Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez -- whose country has deep ties to Latin America -- sounded a rare harsh note by saying the intervention "violates international law".

But that was as far as anyone was willing to go as Europe frets about keeping Trump onside in fraught negotiations over Ukraine.

"We have our problems elsewhere and like it or not, realistically we need the US involvement," one EU diplomat told AFP, talking as others on condition of anonymity.

"Having a tough statement to defend Maduro is not in our collective interest."

The intervention in Venezuela comes as Europe has desperately been trying to mould Trump's efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Kyiv's backers are hoping Trump will give solid security guarantees to Ukraine as he pressures the country to give up territory for a deal.

European leaders are set to hold a summit in Paris on Tuesday to try to firm up the plans and could meet with Trump later this month.

"No US, no security guarantees," said one EU official.

GREENLAND FEARS

While European diplomats concede they don't have much sway over Washington's push to dominate Latin America, far more worrying would be if an emboldened Trump goes after another prize: Greenland.

As he basked in the successful operation to capture Maduro the mercurial leader repeated his desire to take control of the autonomous territory of EU and NATO member Denmark.

"We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it," Trump told journalists.

That came despite Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling on Washington to stop "threatening" its territory.

The EU and Britain insisted they stood by Denmark and Greenland.

But even on this issue Europe appeared keen to avoid a confrontation.

"We must appease Trump, not poke the beast," said another EU diplomat. "There's nothing we can do, and Trump knows it."

While few expect Trump to repeat the aggressive tactics in Greenland, analysts said the US powerplay in Venezuela already boded ill for Europe's efforts to cling to a rules-based world order.

"One of the byproducts of action of this kind is a legitimising effect on the ability of great powers to reshape things in ways they want in their neighbourhood," said Ian Lesser of the German Marshall Fund think tank.

"That could apply for Taiwan. It could apply in Ukraine or Moldova. Basically, it creates a systemic problem."

Meanwhile experts from the European Council on Foreign Relations insisted that Europe would eventually face a decision on standing up to Trump.

"Europeans face a choice: accommodate or resist Washington’s ambitions. Either path carries costs," the think tank said.

"The question is not whether Europe can avoid friction with the US, but whether it is willing to defend its own interests when the challenge comes from its most powerful ally."

