Russia opposes Taiwan independence in any form, FM Lavrov says

In an interview with Russia's TASS state news agency, Lavrov also urged Japan to “think carefully” about what he described as a course towards militarisation"

(Reuters) - Russia opposes Taiwan’s independence in any form and considers the island an inseparable part of China, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published on Sunday.

Beijing considers the self-ruled island of Taiwan to be part of its territory and has not ruled out using military force to claim it.

On December 18, United States approved $11 billion-worth of arms to Taiwan, announcing one of the largest weapons packages for Taipei as it seeks to deter a potential Chinese invasion.

Approved by the State Department but awaiting congressional approval, the sale would take effect in about a month, according to Taiwan's Defense Ministry.

China told the US to "immediately stop" arming Taiwan after Washington had approved the sale of weapons to the island.