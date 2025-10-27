Trump heads to Japan ahead of key China meet

Trump heads to Japan on Monday for the second leg of an Asia tour expected to culminate in a meeting with China's Xi Jinping.

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) – US President Donald Trump heads to Japan on Monday for the second leg of an Asia tour expected to culminate in a meeting with China's Xi Jinping.

The trip, Trump's first swing through the region since returning to office, kicked off in Malaysia on Sunday with a flurry of agreements.

That included rewarding neighbours Cambodia and Thailand with trade agreements after co-signing their ceasefire pact on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur.

He also inked a trade and minerals deal with Malaysia, and moved to mend fences with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after months of bad blood.

"I think we'll be able to do some pretty good deals," Trump told the leftist leader.

Before arriving in Southeast Asia, Trump had already squeezed in a meeting with Qatar's leaders during a refuelling stop, where they discussed the fragile truce in Gaza.

It was Trump's first visit as president to Kuala Lumpur, where his flight was escorted on its final approach by two Malaysian F-18 jets, before a red carpet welcome with a sea of Malaysian and US flags.

A beaming Trump responded to cultural performers with his trademark arm-waving dance.

But the greatest prize for Trump remains a China deal.

'GOING TO BE GREAT'

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China's Vice Premier He Lifeng had already held two days of trade talks, seeking an agreement to avoid additional 100 percent tariffs due to come into effect on November 1.

China's vice commerce minister, Li Chenggang, said a "preliminary consensus" had been reached.

Bessent told ABC that the extra tariffs had been averted, and signalled a deal on rare earths and American soybean exports had been reached.

"It's going to be great for China, great for us," Trump told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

Before that, however, Trump will head to Tokyo on Monday morning, landing in time for an evening appointment with the emperor of Japan, ahead of Tuesday's meeting with the new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The US leader said he had heard "great things about her" and hailed the fact that she was an acolyte of assassinated former premier Shinzo Abe, with whom Trump had close ties.

Takaichi said she told Trump ahead of the meeting that "strengthening the Japan-US alliance is my administration's top priority on the diplomatic and security front".

Japan has escaped the worst of the tariffs Trump slapped on countries around the world to end what he calls unfair trade balances that are "ripping off the United States".

'OPEN' TO MEET

The highlight of the trip is expected to be South Korea, where Trump will meet Xi for the first time since returning to office.

Trump is due in the southern port city of Busan on Wednesday ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, and will meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Global markets will be watching closely to see if the meeting with Xi on Thursday can halt the trade war sparked by Trump's sweeping tariffs, especially after a recent dispute over Beijing's rare earth curbs.

Trump has also added to speculation that he could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while on the Korean peninsula, saying he was "open to it".

The two leaders last met in 2019 at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), the border area separating the two Koreas.

South Korea's reunification minister has said there is a "considerable" chance that Trump and Kim will meet.

Kim has said he would also be open to meeting the US president if Washington drops its demand that Pyongyang give up its nuclear arsenal.

