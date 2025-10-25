Hundreds protest in Tunisia’s capital over worsening pollution crisis

TUNIS (Reuters) - Hundreds of Tunisians marched through the capital Tunis on Saturday to protest a severe environmental crisis caused by pollution from a state chemical plant in Gabes, as protests that began there widen outside the southern city.

The protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations that have underscored growing public frustration over the government’s handling of pollution and worsening state of public services, marking the biggest challenge to President Kais Saied since he seized all power in 2021.

Residents of Gabes have reported rising rates of respiratory illnesses, osteoporosis and cancer, which they blame on toxic gases from the state chemical group’s phosphate plants, which dump thousands of tons of waste into the sea daily.

The latest wave of protests in Gabes was triggered this month after dozens of schoolchildren suffered breathing difficulties caused by toxic fumes from a plant that converts phosphates into phosphoric acid and fertilizers.

Protesters in Tunis carried banners and chanted slogans in solidarity with residents of Gabes, calling the response of authorities "repression." The government said it arrested people for violence.

"It’s that simple, the people of Gabes want to breathe," Hani Faraj, a protester from the “Stop Pollution” campaign, told Reuters. "Gabes is dying slowly ... We will not remain silent. We will escalate our peaceful protests."

Saied's administration fears protests in the capital could spark unrest elsewhere in Tunisia, deepening pressure as it struggles with a prolonged economic downturn and political instability.

Saied has described the situation in Gabes as an "environmental assassination,” blaming criminal policy choices by a previous government.

In an effort to quell the protests, he has called for repairs to the industrial units to stop leaks as an immediate step. Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani said this week the government would build a cancer hospital in Gabes to deal with rising cases.

He has vowed to build on nearly a decade and a half of consistent growth.

However, protesters have rejected the fixes as temporary, and are demanding the polluting facilities be permanently shut and relocated.

Environmental groups warn that tons of industrial waste are discharged daily into the sea at Chatt Essalam, severely damaging marine life. Local fishermen have reported a sharp decline in fish stocks over the past decade, threatening a vital source of income for many in the region.