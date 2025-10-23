Russia holds nuclear drills after delay to Putin-Trump summit

Russia said it fired missiles from ground launchers, submarines and aircraft, including intercontinental ballistic weapons capable of reaching the US.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday (Oct 22) it had carried out a major training exercise involving nuclear weapons, a day after the United States announced a delay in plans for a second summit between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

The Kremlin released footage showing General Valery Gerasimov, head of the General Staff, reporting to Putin on the drills. Russia said it fired missiles from ground launchers, submarines and aircraft, including intercontinental ballistic weapons capable of reaching the United States.

In a further show of strength, the Defence Ministry said long-range Tu-22M3 strategic bombers flew over the Baltic Sea, escorted at various points by fighter jets from foreign states, likely NATO.

At key moments in the war in Ukraine, Putin has frequently issued reminders of Russia's nuclear might as a warning signal to Kyiv and its allies in the West. NATO has also been conducting nuclear deterrence exercises this month.

UKRAINE TO BUY SWEDISH GRIPEN JETS

In a separate development, Sweden said it had signed a letter of intent to export Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, as European countries move to boost Kyiv’s defences after more than three years of war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a visit to the Swedish defence firm Saab that Kyiv plans to acquire at least 100 Gripen jets, with the first deliveries expected next year.

“We have started the work to obtain Gripens… and expect the future contract to allow us to acquire no less than 100 such jets,” Zelenskyy said. Ukrainian pilots have already been testing the aircraft in Sweden.

SUMMIT DELAYED AMID PEACE TALKS DEADLOCK

After months of stalled diplomacy, Putin and Trump had agreed last week to hold a summit in Hungary, but the White House said on Tuesday there were “no plans” for such a meeting “in the immediate future.”

Trump said he did not want “a wasted meeting”, a sentiment echoed by the Kremlin, which said serious preparation was still required. “The dates haven’t been set yet, but thorough preparation is needed before then, and that takes time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

A US official added that the summit had not been cancelled but that Washington’s focus was now on Trump’s upcoming visit to Asia.

The delay came after Russia reiterated its previous peace terms, including demands that Ukraine cede full control of the southeastern Donbas region. That was an effective rejection of Trump’s call for both sides to stop along current front lines.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he could not confirm reports that Moscow had formally conveyed this position but stressed that “preparations for the summit are continuing.”

RUTTE CONFIDENT OF EVENTUAL DEAL

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said ahead of a meeting with Trump later on Wednesday he was "fairly confident" there could eventually be an agreement to end the war.

Speaking to reporters at the US Senate after meeting with lawmakers, Rutte said he had "total confidence" in Trump and that the US president "has a clear vision for bringing this war to a durable and lasting end".

Rutte declined to comment on the prospect of a Trump–Putin summit but said US allies were "working very hard" on Trump's initiative to have them pay for weapons for Ukraine.

He praised Trump for helping secure the Gaza ceasefire and said the president wanted to do the same with Ukraine. "I cannot now predict exactly by what steps this will all happen, but obviously it will still mean a lot of discussions. It will not end tomorrow, but I am fairly confident that we can deliver," he said.

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE TRADE ATTACKS OVERNIGHT

As diplomatic efforts faltered, Russia and Ukraine exchanged heavy missile fire overnight. Ukrainian officials said six people, including two children, were killed in Kyiv and nearby areas, and widespread power outages were reported nationwide.

Ukraine’s military said it struck a chemical plant in Russia’s Bryansk region using Franco-British Storm Shadow air-launched missiles.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha appealed for international partners to provide “additional energy support” to prevent a humanitarian crisis as winter nears.

EU LEADERS DISCUSS FUNDING BOOST FOR KYIV

Shares in European defence companies rose after news of the summit delay, reflecting expectations of continued military support for Ukraine.

EU leaders are due to meet on Thursday to discuss using frozen Russian assets to fund a US$163 billion loan to Ukraine. Moscow has condemned the plan as theft and vowed retaliation.

A senior Ukrainian official told Reuters Kyiv must have the freedom to decide how to use the funds, without restrictions limiting purchases to European weapons.

Zelenskyy reiterated that “Russian words about diplomacy mean nothing” unless backed by action. “Only sanctions, long-range capabilities and coordinated diplomacy among all our partners can ensure peace,” he said.

