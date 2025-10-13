At least 66 injured after two trains collide in Slovakia

SLOVAKIA (Reuters/AFP) - Two trains collided in eastern Slovakia on Monday, derailing an engine and a carriage and injuring at least 66 people, emergency medical services and police said.

There were no reports of deaths in the crash, which police said happened in front of a tunnel near the village of Jablonov nad Turnou, about 55 km (34 miles) west of the eastern Slovak region's main city Kosice.

The country's emergency medical services said 16 people suffered moderate or serious injuries and at least 50 were lightly injured.

Police footage on Facebook showed mangled wreckage, and a locomotive and a carriage that had come off the tracks lying on the side of a hill following the crash, which happened just after 10:00 a.m. (0800 GMT).

There were about 80 passengers on the trains, police said.

Slovak Railways said the two trains collided at a point where tracks cross and turn into a single line, and that the cause was under investigation.