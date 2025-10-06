White House to appeal ruling on Portland troop deployment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it will appeal a recent court decision that challenges the federal government's deployment of National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon.

A federal judge in Oregon on Sunday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from sending any National Guard troops to police Portland.

"So we are appealing that decision, as you know, we expect a hearing on it pretty quickly and we're very confident in the president's legal authority to do this," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.