Reaction after Trump calls for end to bombing in Gaza

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has called for Israel to halt its bombing of Gaza after Hamas said it was ready to release hostages and agreed to some aspects of the U.S. president's plan to end the war, although Israeli strikes still killed several people on Saturday.

Here are some reactions from around the world to Hamas's comments and Trump's reaction:

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN

"Hamas’ stated readiness to release hostages and engage on the basis of the recent @POTUS proposal is encouraging. This moment must be seized. An immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages are within reach. Europe will support all efforts aiming to end the suffering of civilians, and to promote the only viable solution for peace, the two-state solution," she wrote on X.

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

"Australia welcomes progress on President Trump's plan to bring peace to Gaza," he wrote on X. "Together with our partners, Australia will continue to support efforts to end the war and work towards a just and sustainable two-state solution."

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

"We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace," he wrote on X.

CANADA PRIME MINISTER MARK CARNEY

"Canada welcomes commitments from Hamas to relinquish power and release all remaining hostages, living and deceased. We encourage all parties to immediately work to turn commitments into reality, and to advance peace and security in the region."

"We stand ready to support the sustained, unimpeded, and large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid into and throughout Gaza."