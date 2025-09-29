Iran shows willingness to become part of Pak-Saudi defence agreement

Safavi says it will be beneficial if Iran also joined this agreement

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Major General Rahim Safavi of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran said on Monday that the joint defence agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is a positive development.

Speaking to Iranian media, Safavi stated that it would be beneficial if Iran also joined this agreement. He emphasised that Muslim countries must set aside their mutual differences and come together to face shared challenges.

He further said that America's influence in the region is declining, and the U.S. is now shifting its focus toward the Asia-Pacific region. According to him, this is the right time to seriously consider forming a regional Islamic security bloc to ensure stability and sovereignty in the region.

It is worth noting that in recent days, brotherly nations Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a joint defence pact. According to the joint declaration, an attack on one country will be considered an attack on the other.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, speaking to the media outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, said that following Saudi Arabia, several other countries are also interested in signing defence agreements with Pakistan.

