Grand mufti of Saudi Arabia passes away

RIYADH (Dunya News) – The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday the passing of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, who also served as the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

Funeral prayer will be held for him at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer today (September 23).

Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered that funeral prayers in absentia also be performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, and in all mosques across the Kingdom.

The Royal Court stated that with his passing, the Kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar who made significant contributions to the service of Islam and Muslims.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have offered their condolences to his family, the Saudi people, and the Islamic world.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti, calling it a moment of mourning not only for Saudi Arabia but for the entire Muslim Ummah.

In a condolence message, the prime minister paid rich tribute to the late scholar, stating that “He was a towering religious figure who devoted his life to the propagation of the Quran and Sunnah, interpretation of Islamic law, and the guidance of the Muslim Ummah.”

He added that the Grand Mufti’s efforts for Muslim unity and his scholarly wisdom will always be remembered.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the people and government of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the people and leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during this time of grief. He further stated that the late scholar’s contributions to Islamic scholarship represent a shining chapter in religious history, and his intellectual legacy will continue to guide future generations.



