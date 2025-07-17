US strikes destroyed only one of three Iranian nuclear sites, NBC News reports

(Reuters) – A new US assessment has found that American strikes in June destroyed only one of three Iranian nuclear sites, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing current and former US officials familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump rejected a military plan for further comprehensive strikes on Iran's nuclear programme, which would have lasted several weeks, the report added.