PKK fighters destroy weapons at key ceremony in Iraqi Kurdistan

The PKK took up arms in 1984, sparking a conflict that has killed over 40,000 people in Turkey

(AFP) Thirty PKK fighters destroyed their weapons at a ceremony in Iraqi Kurdistan Friday, two months after the Kurdish rebels ended their decades-long armed struggle against the Turkish state.

The ceremony marks a turning point in the transition of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) from armed insurgency to democratic politics, as part of a broader effort to draw a line under one of the region's longest-running conflicts.

Analysts say the PKK's military weakness makes disarmament a face-saving move, while allowing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to claim victory over a decades-long insurgency.

Outside the ancient cave of Casene, a group of 30 PKK fighters, both men and women, gathered on a stage in their khaki fatigues, their faces uncovered in front of an audience of around 300 people, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

One by one, they walked down to lay their weapons in a pit which was then set on fire. Most were rifles but there was one machinegun and one rocket-propelled grenade.

As they looked on, people in the crowd started cheering while others could be heard weeping.

"In order to ensure the practical success of the 'peace and democratic society' process... we voluntarily destroy our weapons as a step of goodwill and determination," read a PKK statement.

"We wish that this step will bring about peace and freedom."

PKK calls for Ocalan's release

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said he hopes the start of the PKK weapons handover will lead to the country's security and lasting peace in the region.

"May God grant us success in achieving our goals on this path we walk for the security of our country, the peace of our nation, and the establishment of lasting peace in our region," Erdogan said in a post on X.

The ceremony followed months of indirect negotiations between jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan and Ankara that began in October with Erdogan's blessing, and were facilitated by Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM party.

Ocalan, a hero for many Kurds, who refer to him as "Apo" (uncle), has been in prison since 1999.

Following Friday's ceremony, a top PKK commander said Turkey must release Ocalan to ensure the success of the peace process.

"Ensuring Leader Apo's physical freedom legally, via legal guarantees, is essential... This is our primary condition and demand. Without this development, it is highly unlikely that the process will continue successfully," Bese Hozat, one of the PKK's two top leaders, told AFP in an interview.

The Turkish state must also grant demobilised PKK militants who want to return to Turkey and enter democratic political life to exercise their rights, said Hozat, who is one of the group's joint leaders.

"The Turkish state needs to grant us the right to enter democratic politics... We are ready and willing to go to Turkey to engage in democratic politics.. to pursue our struggle for freedom and democracy, and to promote democratic socialism in Turkey," added Hozat.

The PKK took up arms in 1984, beginning a string of bloody attacks on Turkish soil that sparked a conflict that cost more than 40,000 lives.

But more than four decades on, the PKK in May announced its dissolution, saying it would pursue a democratic struggle to defend the rights of the Kurdish minority in line with a historic call by Ocalan, who has been serving a life sentence in Turkey since 1999.

Tensions rose ahead of the ceremony as two drones were shot down overnight near Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga bases, one in Sulaimaniyah, and the other in Kirkuk, according to officials who did not say was behind the attacks.

No casualties were reported.

'Power of politics'

Throughout the morning, cars could be seen pulling up to Casene cave, a symbolic location that once housed a Kurdish printing press, Firat news agency said.

In the crowd were officials representing Nechirvan Barzani, president of Iraq's Kurdistan region, veteran Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), an AFP correspondent said.

Also present were representatives of the Turkish intelligence agency, DEM lawmakers and journalists.

"I believe in the power of politics and social peace, not weapons. And I urge you to put this principle into practice," Ocalan said this week, pledging the disarmament process would be "implemented swiftly".

Erdogan said peace efforts with the Kurds would gain momentum after the PKK began laying down its weapons.

"The process will gain a little more speed when the terrorist organisation starts to implement its decision to lay down arms," he said at the weekend.

In recent months, the PKK has taken several historic steps, starting with a ceasefire and culminating in its formal dissolution announced on May 12.

The shift followed an appeal on February 27 by Ocalan, who has spent the past 26 years in solitary confinement on Imrali prison island near Istanbul.