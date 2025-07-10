Rubio to meet with Russia's Lavrov, ASEAN allies in Malaysia

ASEAN foreign ministers are holding talks on US tariffs and China's growing influence in the region.

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with his Russian counterpart on Thursday in Malaysia, where ASEAN foreign ministers are holding talks on US tariffs and China's growing influence in the region.

Rubio's first visit to Asia as secretary of state comes after US President Donald Trump ramped up his trade war this week and Russia pummelled Ukraine with its largest missile and drone attack in three years of war.

The top US diplomat is to meet Sergei Lavrov Thursday on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur.

Trump on Tuesday accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of talking "bullshit" about Ukraine, saying that the United States would send Kyiv more weapons to defend itself.

Trump's expletive reflected his growing frustration with the Kremlin leader over the grinding war that Moscow launched in early 2022.

US officials said ahead of Rubio's trip that Washington was "prioritising" its commitment to East Asia and Southeast Asia.

But Trump has also threatened more than 20 countries, many in Asia, with punitive duties ranging from 20 to 50 percent, and announced a 50 percent toll on copper imports and a possible 200 percent tariff on pharmaceuticals.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warned Asia's top diplomats on Wednesday of a new era when tariffs are among the "sharpened instruments of geopolitical rivalry."

"This is no passing storm, it is a new weather of our time," Ibrahim said as the meeting of the 10-nation bloc got underway.

Trump said Monday that duties he had suspended in April would snap back -- even more steeply -- on August 1.

Among those targeted were top trade partners Japan and South Korea, which each face 25 percent tariffs.

Indonesia, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Myanmar -- all members of ASEAN -- face duties ranging from 20 percent to 40 percent if they do not strike deals with Washington by Trump's new deadline.

The levels were not too far from those originally threatened in April, although some rates were notably lower this time.

Vietnam, which is also an ASEAN member, is one of only two countries to have reached a tentative agreement with Trump.

Rubio will attend a post-ministerial conference and a meeting by East Asian foreign ministers -- which will also see Japan, South Korea and China participating.

He will also meet with Ibrahim and hold trilateral talks with the Philippines and Japan.

A senior US official said the issue of tariffs was expected to be raised at the talks in Kuala Lumpur, and that Rubio would likely tell ASEAN that the United States wants to "rebalance" its trade relationships.

Rubio's Chinese counterpart Wang Yi is also visiting Malaysia.

TERRITORIAL DISPUTES

Chinese actions in the Asia-Pacific region and its disputed waterways are in focus at the gathering.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, ignoring rival claims of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, and an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

China and the Philippines -- which has a defence treaty with the United States -- have engaged in years of confrontations in the waters.

Chinese and Japanese patrol vessels in the East China Sea also routinely face off around disputed islands.

The tensions have driven the Philippines and Japan to deepen ties with the United States.

In January, Rubio said the United States under Trump remained committed to the Philippines' defence.

Last month, the Philippines, United States and Japan held joint coast guard exercises for the second time as a show of unity against Chinese activity in hotly contested waters.

