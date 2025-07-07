Blaze at Cairo telecommunications building injures 14

CAIRO (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Monday in a telecommunications building in central Cairo, injuring at least 14 people, Egypt's health ministry said, but a state TV reporter said it had been contained.

The blaze led to communications disruptions across the capital, including people being unable to make phone calls.

"A fire broke out this evening in one of the equipment rooms at the Ramses switchboard of the Egyptian Telecommunications Company, which led to a temporary disruption of telecommunications services," the National Telecom Regulatory Authority said in a statement.

It said services would be restored over the next few hours, after power to the whole building was cut off as a safety measure.

A plume of smoke could be seen above the Ramses district.

The state news agency MENA said the fire had been prevented from spreading to the entire building and neighbouring rooftops.

An initial examination indicated that the fire was likely to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, MENA cited a security source as saying.