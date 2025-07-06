Worshippers in Karbala mark Ashura with self-flagellation rituals

Ashura rituals are carried out in religious sites in different locations across the country

Sun, 06 Jul 2025 14:42:48 PKT

KARBALA, Iraq (Reuters) – Thousands of Shi'ite Muslims took part in the ceremony of Ashura in Karbala on Sunday amid heavy security presence in the city.

Ashura rituals are usually carried out in religious sites in different locations marking the holiest day on the Shi'ite Muslim calendar.

Processions of men beating drums marched and beat their backs with steel chains in an act of mourning for the killing of Imam Hussein.

Ashura falls on the 10th day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram and commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, one of the Prophet Muhammad's grandsons, who was buried there after he and his followers were massacred in the battle of Karbala in A.D. 680.