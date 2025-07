Iran enacts law suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Iranian President put into effect a law passed by parliament to suspend cooperation with IAEA

(Reuters) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian put into effect on Wednesday a law passed by parliament last week to suspend cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, Iranian state media reported.

Iran has threatened to halt cooperation with the IAEA, accusing it of siding with Western countries and providing a justification for Israel's air strikes, which began a day after the IAEA board voted to declare Iran in violation of obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The law stipulates that any future inspection of Iran's nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency needs approval by Tehran's Supreme National Security Council.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in an interview that the U.S. bombing of Iran's key Fordow nuclear site has "seriously and heavily damaged" the facility.