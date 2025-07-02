Gaza mourns those killed in Israeli strike on seafront café

Gaza City's al-Baqa cafe lay in ruins after an Israeli strike killed 24 people.

GAZA CITY (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – Once a bustling seafront spot where young people could hope for a rare respite from war, Gaza City's al-Baqa cafe lay in ruins after an Israeli strike killed 24 people including a journalist and an artist.

Blood stains dotted the debris-strewn floor in the aftermath of the strike on Monday, AFP footage showed. Upturned plastic chairs lay alongside wooden planks blown apart in the blast, as tattered fabric gently blew in the sea breeze.

The strike triggered a fresh outpouring of grief in the Palestinian territory already devastated by more than 20 months of war, with social media flooded with posts paying tribute to the dead.

"Gaza lost a rare talent. The world lost beauty and hope," wrote two friends of the artist Amina al-Salmi, nicknamed Frans, in an Instagram post after the young woman's death in the cafe.

"The occupation killed her, but it will never erase her voice," they added. One of the friends, journalist Noor Harazeen, drew parallels between one of Salmi's last drawings and a photo of the attack showing her face covered in blood.

Tributes have also poured in for Ismail Abu Hatab, described by friends as a journalist and videographer.

During the final prayer before his body was laid to rest, his press vest was placed on his chest, as Gazans have often done for the numerous Palestinian journalists killed during the war triggered by Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Salmi and Abu Hatab were among 24 people killed in the strike, according to Gaza's civil defence agency.

Images of the bombed cafe showing several lifeless bodies flooded social media.

Journalist and rights activist Bayan Abusultan was also seen in photos posted online, half covered in blood in the aftermath of the blast.

"We survived to curse the occupation for one more day," she wrote on Facebook.

'SEA THE ONLY REFUGE'

The Israeli military told AFP it had "struck several Hamas terrorists" and that "steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians", adding that the incident was under review.

The cafe was known before the war for welcoming young professionals and the few foreigners who were able to visit the Gaza Strip under Israeli blockade.

Built in several sections, part of which was on stilts above the water, al-Baqa was damaged and then repaired several times in recent months, particularly during the two-month truce that ended in March.

A few weeks ago, the cafe was once again able to offer an internet connection, attracting its pre-war clientele back.

With food only trickling into Gaza, the kitchens were closed, but customers could still get a cup of tea to drink against a backdrop of destruction.

Maher al-Baqa, who co-owns the establishment, told AFP that it is "one of the most well-known cafes on the Gaza coast, frequented by educated youth, journalists, artists, doctors, engineers and hardworking people".

"Young people are fleeing the tragedies and difficult conditions in Gaza. They come here for work meetings or just to relax a little."

Israel "has betrayed these people and bombed the place without any justification", he added.

Journalist Shrouq Aila, who shared photos of the cafe on Instagram, said: "The sea has become our only refuge".

Another journalist, Wassim Saleh, wrote on Facebook that "the sea continues to wash up pieces of bodies, which we bury."

Still in shock but moved by the messages of support, cafe owner Baqa said he lost four employees and three family members in the strike.

"I felt, through the great solidarity of the people with this place, that they were defending what remained of their dreams in Gaza."

