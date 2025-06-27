Thailand pushes for diplomacy after ex-Cambodia PM's 'extraordinary' attack

PM Shinawatra has come under enormous domestic pressure since June 15

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's foreign ministry said on Friday it was taken aback by an unprecedented public attack on the Thai premier and her family by Cambodia's influential former leader, but stressed the need for diplomacy to resolve an escalating bilateral dispute.

In a televised address that lasted more than three hours, veteran Cambodian politician Hun Sen rebuked Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her handling of a festering border row between the neighbours.

Hun Sen, who led Cambodia for nearly four decades until stepping down in 2023, also took aim at Paetongtarn's father, divisive billionaire former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, until recently his close ally.

"It surprised us, and it's quite extraordinary in terms of diplomatic norms," foreign ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura told Reuters.

"Thailand has opened a lot of doors, and I insist that these doors remain open even after what happened this morning."

Hun Sen, who is now president of Cambodia's senate but still holds enormous clout, accused Paetongtarn of looking down at him and his son, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

On Thaksin, who faces an impending court case over the legitimacy of a hospital stay that allowed him to skip prison time, Hun Sen said the former Thai leader faked his illness.

"Thaksin was not sick," he said. "He pretended to be sick."

Paetongtarn, 38, has come under enormous domestic pressure following the leak of the audio of June 15 phone call between her and Hun Sen, in which she appeared overtly deferential to him and also criticised a Thai military commander.

That call came after an escalation in tensions along a disputed border between the Southeast Asian nations, where a Cambodian soldier was killed in a brief exchange of gunfire with Thai forces in late May.

Despite Hun Sen's public vilification, Thailand is working to open a dialogue between both foreign ministers.

"We are looking at the earliest possible venue where both sides can talk," Nikorndej said. "Speaking for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we are a strong advocate for peaceful resolution through dialogue."

At the root of the current tensions is a longstanding dispute over various undemarcated points along their 817 km (508 miles) land border.

Following the recent flare-up, which also led to reinforcement of troop on both sides of the border, Cambodia said it would seek resolution by the International Court of Justice.

Thailand does not recognise the ICJ's jurisdiction, but has gathered legal teams to study Cambodia's application and also talked with members of the United Nation Security Council to push its position, Nikorndej said, without naming those members.

"We're doing everything we can to try to convince Cambodia to come to bilateral talks," Nikorndej said.