China says US attack on Iran has damaged its credibility

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 10:40:06 PKT

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China said the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities has damaged Washington's credibility and Beijing was concerned that the situation "may go out of control", its state broadcaster reported, following a UN Security Council meeting on Sunday.

President Donald Trump said the US had "obliterated" Tehran's key nuclear sites, joining Israel in the biggest Western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution.

The UN Security Council met on Sunday to discuss US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites as Russia, China and Pakistan proposed the 15-member body adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East.

China's UN Ambassador Fu Cong said parties should restrain the "impulse of force, avoid exacerbating conflicts and adding fuel to the fire," according to the state broadcaster CCTV.

Fu said parties, especially Israel, "should immediately cease fire to prevent the situation from escalating and avoid the spillover of war."

Iran was hurt "but the United States credibility was also damaged - both as a country and as a participant in any international negotiations," Fu said.

State media commentary late on Sunday said the US move was extremely dangerous and provocative. The Global Times newspaper in an opinion piece, said external military interference would never bring peace, and only "deepen regional hatred and trauma."

Separately China's embassy in Iran said late on Sunday that most Chinese citizens in Iran had been evacuated safely, and those remaining were not in high-risk areas.

JAPAN CALLS FOR DE-ESCALATION

Japan called on Monday for de-escalation of the conflict in Iran and said US strikes demonstrated Washington's determination to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Japan also said it was "extremely regrettable" the situation between Israel and Iran had escalated into a cycle of retaliation, according to Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

"Japan continues to strongly hope that the path to dialogue will be reopened by efforts toward a resolution of Iran's nuclear issue through talks between the US and Iran," Iwaya said in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba earlier this month condemned Israel's military strike against Iranian nuclear facilities, saying deployment for military use "cannot be absolutely condemned."

When asked about the US strike during a regular press conference, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the situation was different from Israel's action against Iran on June 13.

"The US government has been seriously pursuing dialogue, and that even after the exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran began, the US has continued to call for dialogue with Iran," Hayashi said.

Iran says its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes and denies it intends to build nuclear weapons.