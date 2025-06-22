Iran must not take destabilising action, European leaders say

Published On: Sun, 22 Jun 2025 22:26:49 PKT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The leaders of Britain, France and Germany on Sunday urged Iran not to take any actions that would further destabilise the region following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities overnight.

"We have consistently been clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and can no longer pose a threat to regional security," the government heads of Germany, Britain, France, known as the E3, said in a joint statement.

"We call upon Iran to engage in negotiations leading to an agreement that addresses all concerns associated with its nuclear program. We stand ready to contribute to that goal in coordination with all parties."

The E3 also confirmed their support for the security of Israel, the statement said.

US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites, President Donald Trump said late on Saturday, warning Tehran it would face more devastating attacks if it does not agree to peace.

"We will continue our joint diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions and ensure the conflict does not intensify and spread further," the E3 statement said.