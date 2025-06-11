UKMTO warns of possible impact on mariners from increase in Middle East tension

Wed, 11 Jun 2025 18:18:41 PKT

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said in an advisory note on Wednesday that it was aware of increased tensions in the Middle East which could lead to an escalation of military activity having a direct impact on mariners.

The UKMTO advised vessels to use caution when passing through the Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Straits of Hormuz.

The UKMTO, which gathers reports on threats to shipping, did not specify the nature of the increase in tensions that prompted its alert.

The United States and Iran are expected to hold a round of talks this week on Iran's nuclear programme. Washington has threatened to take military action if the talks fail, and Iran said on Wednesday it could strike US bases in the region if conflict arises.