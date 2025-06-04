Indian police arrest Sikh YouTuber by labelling him as Pakistani spy
(Web Desk) - The Indian police have arrested Sikh YouTuber Jasbeer Singh by labelling him as a Pakistani spy.
As per the report, the Indian Sikhs are target of Narendra Modi again. Indian government has detained Jasbeer Singh by labelling him as a Pakistani spy.
It was claimed that the YouTuber belonged to the Pakistani network and he was involved in spreading fake propaganda for Pakistan.
Hence, the Indian media has not backtracked from propaganda against Pakistan. The media claimed that the YouTuber visited Pakistan in 2020, 2021 and 2024 and several Pakistani phone numbers have been recovered from his mobile.