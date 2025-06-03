Zelenskiy announces military shakeup, commander who resigned given new assignment

(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a shakeup in Ukraine's military on Tuesday, including the appointment to a new post of a commander who tendered his resignation over a deadly Russian attack.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, who offered to quit as commander of Ukraine's land forces over an attack on a training area, would now serve as the new commander of joint forces.

Zelenskiy said another commander, whom he did not identify, would take charge of land forces.

He said the appointment had also been approved of Oleh Apostol as commander of paratroops and Robert Brovdi as commander of unmanned systems.