With AI and more shade, KSA set for a searing Hajj

Saudi Arabia's Hajj minister said efforts to mitigate the searing desert heat remained a top focus

Fri, 30 May 2025 15:09:17 PKT

RIYADH (AFP) – With artificial intelligence, more shade and misting machines, Saudi authorities are preparing to welcome more than a million Hajj pilgrims amid punishing summer heat.

Saudi Arabia's Hajj minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah told AFP on Thursday that efforts to mitigate the searing desert heat remained a top focus among authorities and organisers ahead of this year's pilgrimage.

"One of the big challenges that we always face is the increasing temperature across the different years and this is an issue that we give top priority," he told AFP during an exclusive interview in Riyadh.

The issue is all the more pressing as officials work to prevent a repeat of last year's Hajj, which saw more than 1,300 pilgrims die as temperatures reached 51.8 degrees Celsius (125.24 degrees Fahrenheit).

This year, Rabiah said authorities have mobilised more than 40 government agencies and 250,000 officials and doubled their efforts to mitigate heat-related risks.

Shaded areas have been expanded by 50,000 square metres (12 acres), thousands more medics will be on hand, and more than 400 cooling units will be deployed for the duration of the hajj, he added.

Such efforts build on the work of previous years that have seen renovations to areas around the Grand Mosque and asphalt areas covered with a special layer to help reduce surface temperatures.

"These new changes will definitely ensure the safety and the better experience of pilgrims when they perform their Hajj," said Rabiah.

He said this week that more than a million people from across the globe had already arrived in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj, with more still pouring in.

The latest artificial intelligence software will help monitor the deluge of information and footage, including video from a new fleet of drones, from across Makkah.

"We use advanced AI technologies to do this monitoring and get fast feedback," the minister said.

Crowd management has proved perilous in the past, notably in 2015 when a stampede caused about 2,300 deaths.

Along with expanding infrastructure and deploying more personnel, Saudi officials have been cracking down to prevent pilgrims without the right paperwork from entering Makkah.

Hajj permits are allocated to countries on a quota system and distributed to individuals by lottery.