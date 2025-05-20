Russia extends pre-trial detention of billionaire Moshkovich till Aug 25, lawyer says

Published On: Tue, 20 May 2025 22:09:10 PKT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday extended the pre-trial detention of Vadim Moshkovich, the billionaire founder of Russia's top agriculture company Rusagro who faces charges of embezzlement, until August 25, his lawyer told Reuters.

Moshkovich, a member of Russia's upper house parliament between 2006 and 2014, was remanded in custody for two months in late March and has been charged with embezzling 30 billion roubles ($372.67 million). He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

