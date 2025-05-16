Mexican indicted in US in first after cartel designated as terrorist group

World World Mexican indicted in US in first after cartel designated as terrorist group

Mexican indicted in US in first after cartel designated as terrorist group

Follow on Published On: Fri, 16 May 2025 23:32:56 PKT

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A 39-year-old woman is the first Mexican national to be indicted in the United States on charges of providing material support to a cartel designated as a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday, citing Texas court documents.

According to the statement, Maria Del Rosario Navarro-Sanchez is accused of conspiring with others to provide grenades to Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), a powerful Mexican cartel that the U.S. in February designated as a terrorist organization alongside other criminal groups across Latin America.