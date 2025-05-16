Mexican indicted in US in first after cartel designated as terrorist group
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A 39-year-old woman is the first Mexican national to be indicted in the United States on charges of providing material support to a cartel designated as a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday, citing Texas court documents.
According to the statement, Maria Del Rosario Navarro-Sanchez is accused of conspiring with others to provide grenades to Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), a powerful Mexican cartel that the U.S. in February designated as a terrorist organization alongside other criminal groups across Latin America.