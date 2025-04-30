UN experts urge probe of reported executions, disappearances in Mali

DAKAR (Reuters) - United Nations experts on Wednesday called on Mali to investigate reports of summary executions and enforced disappearances after several dozen bodies were found outside a military camp earlier this month.

The executions, if confirmed, could amount to war crimes while the disappearances could constitute crimes against humanity, the experts said in a statement expressing "outrage" at the reports.

Last week, "several dozen decomposing bodies" were found on the outskirts of the Kwala military camp in Mali's southwestern Koulikoro region, the statement said.

"We urge Malian authorities to conduct prompt, effective, thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigations into these killings and enforced disappearances, in accordance with international law," it said.

Spokespeople for Mali's military and defence ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

According to a document provided to Reuters by the ethnic Fulani association Tabital Pulaaku, the bodies found at the military camp were believed to be those of people arrested on April 12 in the village of Sebabougou, located in the western Kayes region.

Mali's armed forces carried out the arrests, Tabital Pulaaku said. While some were released after questioning, more than 60 people, almost all ethnic Fulani, have been missing since the operation, it said.

Citing "unconfirmed reports", the U.N. experts said some of those arrested in Sebabougou were transported to the Kwala camp, where they were interrogated and tortured before being taken out of the camp and executed by opening fire.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify that account.

Mali's military government, which seized power following coups in 2020 and 2021, has kicked out French and other Western forces and turned towards Russia, mainly fighters from the Wagner mercenary outfit, for military support.