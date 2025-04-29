Swedish police say several people found with injuries indicating gunfire

Tue, 29 Apr 2025 21:07:44 PKT

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Swedish police said on Tuesday that several people in Uppsala in eastern Sweden were found with injuries that indicated gunfire after loud bangs were heard in the city.

The police said in a statement that they had received calls from members of the public who said they had heard loud bangs that sounded like gunfire in the centre of the city.