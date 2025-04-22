Vatican suspends canonisation of Carlo Acutis after Pope Francis' death

Follow on Published On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 21:36:47 PKT

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The canonisation of the first saint of the millennial generation, Carlo Acutis, has been suspended due to Pope Francis' death, the Vatican said in a statement on Monday.

Acutis, an Italian boy who died from leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15, was originally set to be made a saint at a ceremony in St. Peter's Square on April 27.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni added that the ongoing Jubilee, or Catholic Holy Year, will continue as planned despite the passing of the pope.